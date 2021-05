This weeks show explores the the darker side of our minds and looks at murderous intentions. Once again we’re featuring three shows on the theme.

Neighbours by Matthew Snoding. Twitching curtains in suburbia lead to trouble for William.

How to Commit The Perfect Crime by Sinead. Most of us have had a boss we fantasise about getting even with… haven’t we?

Till Death Us Do Part by Jake Joy. An assassin is in for an unexpected shock.