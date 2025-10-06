.
I know what will easily rhyme with a duck.
It’s not what you think… it’s good luck!
And when I ponder a horse and a cart,
I always conclude with the life of Mozart.
.
I can sing a dirge of war in the trench,
pray for a tramp on a cold, lonely bench,
tell of sunrise on Mount Popocatepetl
and laugh at the lady who sat on a nettle.
.
I’ll shout for the life of a frog in a ditch,
extol the kick of a ball on a pitch,
then sing a song of the flight of a bird,
and scream at the horror of wolves in a herd.
.
I can play the music of beautiful Earth,
smile at the wonder of babies at birth,
strum ballads for lovers who swear to be true,
and boast of a carrot, one summer I grew.
.
But try as I might, and I’ve put up a fight
through all of the night without a respite.
I thought and I fought, but then I was fraught
for nothing will rhyme with an orange.
