Summer 2017… schools and nurseries were closed for the holidays, and the grandkids were kicking their heels at home, so I took three of them to Kings Norton park for a play and a ramble. We had a great time on the swings, slides and roundabouts, which left the kids flushed with glee, and granddad close to collapse.

Ambling through the parkland, we happened upon a raspberry bush in the semi-wild margins. After eating one fruit each (leaving the rest for the birds) we went on our merry way. Stopping for a rest at the top of a slight incline, we sat down and I placed my hat on the ground next to me.

“Be careful, Granddad,” cautioned Jack (aged four), “or someone will pinch it.”

“I’m not worried, Jack,” I replied, “I know you three will shout at anyone who tries to steal it.”

“I’ll kick ‘em in the bushes,” he promised.

“And I’ll kick ‘em in the bushes,” echoed Jacob (aged three).

Eight year old Ellie stood with hands on hips and declared, “And I’ll kick ‘em in the goolies!”

It was good to know I’d be well protected in the event of an opportunist hat thief appearing on the scene.

dandelion clock…

strewing childhood wishes

on a summer breeze