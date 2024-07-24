Marching To War

Michael James Treacy

Michael James Treacy | July 24, 2024

Marching To War

Marching

I once loved

a lassie,

a bonnie

wee lassie,

and now I’m

marching off to war

.

VICTORY FOR THE MOTHERLAND

.

left right

left right

left right

lerrrrrft

.

VIVE LA EMPEROR

.

me and my buddies

don’t shed no tear

they gave us guns

and we got no fear

.

BHARAT MATA KI JAI

.

left right

left right

left right

lerrrrrft

.

WITH PEPSI AND GOD ON OUR SIDE

.

we are soldiers

get some in, me lads,

we’ll sin, me lads,

drink gin, me lads

.

TENNOHEIKA BANZAI

.

left right

left right

left right

lerrrrrft

.

LIBERTY OR DEATH

.

gonna kill me some

gonna hit the sack

gonna kill some more

gonna have a big mac

.

AVANTI SAVOIA

.

left right

left right

left right

lerrrrrft

.

ALLAHU AKBAR

.

and I’ll dream

of that lassie,

that bonnie

wee lassie,

while I am

fighting in this war

