I once loved
a lassie,
a bonnie
wee lassie,
and now I’m
marching off to war
.
VICTORY FOR THE MOTHERLAND
.
left right
left right
left right
lerrrrrft
.
VIVE LA EMPEROR
.
me and my buddies
don’t shed no tear
they gave us guns
and we got no fear
.
BHARAT MATA KI JAI
.
left right
left right
left right
lerrrrrft
.
WITH PEPSI AND GOD ON OUR SIDE
.
we are soldiers
get some in, me lads,
we’ll sin, me lads,
drink gin, me lads
.
TENNOHEIKA BANZAI
.
left right
left right
left right
lerrrrrft
.
LIBERTY OR DEATH
.
gonna kill me some
gonna hit the sack
gonna kill some more
gonna have a big mac
.
AVANTI SAVOIA
.
left right
left right
left right
lerrrrrft
.
ALLAHU AKBAR
.
and I’ll dream
of that lassie,
that bonnie
wee lassie,
while I am
fighting in this war
