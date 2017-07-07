Loggers & Wiseguys
Resolute Forest Products Is A Big Fat Bully
The latest news, gossip and insight from the sharp end of the media world, brought to you by Donna in Florida and Peter in London. Contribute your thoughts and comments inside The Colony. Send us tips and story ideas via the email link above.
Links relevant to this show:
- ‘All Eyez on Me’ Prompts Journalist to Admit Having “Embellished” Tupac Articles
- In rare move, judge in Kermit Gosnell case sues authors of critical book
- Major publishers move to defend Greenpeace in dispute with logging firm
- PRH Closing the Blue Rider Imprint
- Non-Compete Contracts Stifle Journalists
- SCOTUS: Social Media A Constitutional Right
- Supreme Court strikes down law blocking disparaging trademarks
- Judge Overturns Jury’s Verdict That ‘Jersey Boys’ Is a Copyright Infringement
- Warner Bros and Tolkien estate resolve $80m copyright suit
- Paul McCartney and Sony Settle Beatles Copyright Suit
