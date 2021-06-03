This week the show looks at the concept of being locked in with three different takes once more.

#MandyDream by Matthew Snoding. Vlogger, Mandy is getting through lockdown, just about. But it’s not been easy.

Drive Me Nuts by Darren Burgess. A hapless and disturbed husband has been dropped off at the police station by his wife. Constable Watkins and his Sarge need to unravel the mystery.

Broken Fingers by Stephen Coombes. The opening 500 words of Liptopian, @Steve C’s, recently published tense and gripping thriller. Jed is arrested inadvertently and now faces time in a brutal Moroccan jail. Will he see love of his life, Aggie, ever again?