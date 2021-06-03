Locked In
This week the show looks at the concept of being locked in with three different takes once more.
- #MandyDream by Matthew Snoding. Vlogger, Mandy is getting through lockdown, just about. But it’s not been easy.
- Drive Me Nuts by Darren Burgess. A hapless and disturbed husband has been dropped off at the police station by his wife. Constable Watkins and his Sarge need to unravel the mystery.
- Broken Fingers by Stephen Coombes. The opening 500 words of Liptopian, @Steve C’s, recently published tense and gripping thriller. Jed is arrested inadvertently and now faces time in a brutal Moroccan jail. Will he see love of his life, Aggie, ever again?