Littlethumb Sneezed by Truant D Memphis

Littlethumb Sneezed is the tale of prolific artist and renowned philanthropist Littlethumb Brooks. From the discovery of his creative genius as a child to his rise to fame, join Littlethumb on a satirical journey through the world of American pop culture. It is a life filled with love, laughter, charity, art, disguises, magic tricks, international intrigue, and unfortunately, horrible tragedy. There’s also a punk rocker named Tommy Toxic.

It began with the Occurrence. Littlethumb was a little boy…

Published by TDM, Ink

Littlethumb Sneezed triumphs as both a fast-moving mystery and literary character study. Memphis writes with effortless dexterity and a lighthearted tone, imbuing the story with a subtlety that keeps the story both swift and fascinating. Add a devastating turn of fate as the penultimate twist, and Memphis hooks in the reader as the book barrels toward a tough but satisfying conclusion. A wonderful, entertaining novel with a deep understanding of what motivates humans to do what they do, for a thoroughly original work of literary fiction. Self-Publishing Review, ★★★★

When I first encountered this author, the title of this book fascinated me. What (or who) in the world is a “littlethumb” and what could be important about its sneeze? Finally I broke down and bought the book and I was not disappointed. Btw, the name “Littlethumb” has a logical explanation. I’ll give you a hint by saying there are also characters named “Kicking Rocks” and “Daring Bird.”



The first comment I want to make concerns the writing style. It’s the most unapologetic omniscient narrator POV that I’ve ever encountered. The narrator really becomes a character in the book. He stands outside the action telling you exactly what he wants you to know and yet somehow it works – it distances the reader from the action and never seems intrusive.



Secondly, this is a very quirky book, funny and satiric. There is a courtroom scene that’s particularly hilarious. This book could be classified as urban fantasy. It’s laid mostly in cities and it’s definitely a fantasy. It’s also a quite tragic tale, with a truly villainous teenage rock sensation named Tommy Toxic and the Scum Bags. And yet the vibes of this tale are mostly upbeat. There are a lot of good people doing positive things for the world. There is a lot of investigation of life on other planes of existence, but “one problem with visions is they don’t explain themselves to you.”

