Episode 5 features stories sent in by listeners from around the world, and has an eclectic selection on diverse subjects. We look at complicated relationships, a deathwatch beetle living in an old desk and reminisces of late teens and young adulthood.

Luke, by Ree Villaruel.

The Beetle’s Mausoleum, by Nick Sweeney.

437 Wilton Street (A Brick Story), by Zach Murphy.