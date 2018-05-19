Window for Pop-Up Submissions now closed, re-opens soon

Peter Cox

Libraries are Having a #MeToo Moment

Censorship Or Complicity? As The #MeToo Movement Ignites, Libraries Are Facing Up To Some Tough Issues

Unleashed on May 19, 2018 by The Debriefer

The Debriefer

Our usual eclectic round-up of news and back-fence talk from the gossipy worlds of publishing and the law, hosted by Donna in Florida and Peter in London.  This is the audio-only version of Litopia’s show that’s broadcast live, in living colo[u]r on our Facebook page.  Listen to the audio here, or watch the video there:

https://www.facebook.com/RealLitopia

Links in this show include:

Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary – The New York Timeshttps://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/15/books/anne-frank-diary-new-pages.html

No Nobel Prize in Literature in 2018 https://buff.ly/2I6G0qr  #MeToo cancels the Nobel AND Literature Nobel In Doubt Amid Claims Swedish Princess Was Sexually Harassed https://buff.ly/2KqEjpr 

American libraries are having a #MeToo moment https://buff.ly/2HXQwE9  AND Perspective | Maybe abusive authors don’t belong on my bookshelf. But what about in my classroom? https://buff.ly/2IlEq4a

Nashville ghostwriter sues Christian publisher over new Billy Graham biographyhttps://buff.ly/2Kx5q1X 

Epic Decides To Double Down On Copyright For Cheating Lawsuit Against 14 Year Old By Taking On Mom https://buff.ly/2Kq2OCW  #writing #amwriting Is cheating at a game copyright infringement? This case will decide.

Follow ups:

No Standing for Monkey to Bring Selfie Copyright Suit | The Recorder https://buff.ly/2ru8piZ 

