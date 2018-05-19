Our usual eclectic round-up of news and back-fence talk from the gossipy worlds of publishing and the law, hosted by Donna in Florida and Peter in London. This is the audio-only version of Litopia’s show that’s broadcast live, in living colo[u]r on our Facebook page. Listen to the audio here, or watch the video there:

Links in this show include:

Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary – The New York Timeshttps://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/15/books/anne-frank-diary-new-pages.html

No Nobel Prize in Literature in 2018 https://buff.ly/2I6G0qr #MeToo cancels the Nobel AND Literature Nobel In Doubt Amid Claims Swedish Princess Was Sexually Harassed https://buff.ly/2KqEjpr

American libraries are having a #MeToo moment https://buff.ly/2HXQwE9 AND Perspective | Maybe abusive authors don’t belong on my bookshelf. But what about in my classroom? https://buff.ly/2IlEq4a

Nashville ghostwriter sues Christian publisher over new Billy Graham biographyhttps://buff.ly/2Kx5q1X

Epic Decides To Double Down On Copyright For Cheating Lawsuit Against 14 Year Old By Taking On Mom https://buff.ly/2Kq2OCW #writing #amwriting Is cheating at a game copyright infringement? This case will decide.

Follow ups:

No Standing for Monkey to Bring Selfie Copyright Suit | The Recorder https://buff.ly/2ru8piZ