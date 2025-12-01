I am privileged to belong to the Thursday Ladies of Letters, a writers’ group in Kota Kinabalu. It’s always a fun romp with prompts, laughter, tears, discussions and plenty of live writing. The other week, we had a poetry prompt. I’m not a poet, so oh boy… Ode to Spot, here I come! Except I have many animal friends. How do I choose? My dog Howl? Mogwai, the orange cat gifted by Russians? Our neighbourhood pangolin?

Then the prompt giver delivered the prompt. It was based on the first line of Kelly Cressio-Moeller’s Portent with Moonset & Blackbirds, which itself draws on W.S. Merwin’s After School. I wrote the first line and then… well.

Sweet Soufflé

For a long time she wanted

To be at the table that

Creaked with meat and with wine

But they gave her no seat

No place but the kitchen

Plates and goblets piled high.

So she watched and she learned

She picked up the knives

The pots and colanders and pans

She made them their meals

And served at their table

The table they still said was theirs.

So she learned to perform

To sing and to play

Viola, piano, ballet

They clapped and they cheered

And praised her on high

Saying thank you, sweet girl, how divine.

Sweet… girl?

That’s it.

She went to the chemist

And bought his best poison

And slipped it into a soufflé

How fluffy and sweet!

They cried at the table

You’re clever, so useful today!

She cleaned the room

And cleared the table

Annoyed at the state of the place

All that meat and that wine

Undrunk and uneaten

Oh bother, she said, more plates.

There we have it. That’s what comes out when I sit down to write poetry. Next time, Howl.