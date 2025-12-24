A vast and echoey chamber crisscrossed by delicate strands. PLOT hangs suspended from the high ceiling, quietly murmuring to themselves. The DIRECTOR stands in the archway, wary. They have come here at the behest of the PROTAGONIST.

Hello? Plot?

Dear Director! It is such a pleasure to see you. Come in, come in.

Yes…my, what an interesting contraption you have there.

Ah yes, behold my web. Look at the beautiful complications I have woven to support a sagging middle. Are they not simply gorgeous?

Goodness. Never have I seen the like.

Oh, thank you, dear Director, you are most kind. Your visits to my humble burrow are always a highlight of my week.

They’re certainly memorable.

And what can I get you today? A red herring, perhaps?

No, thank you. I’m actually here to—

I also have several excellent MacGuffins ageing beautifully below the floor, if that is more to your taste.

I’m here to talk to you about the Protagonist.

That wet flannel of a lad?

…yes. He’s saying you don’t give him chances to have agency.

Oh?

And that you’ve made him nothing more than a bus.

Oh?

And that he is forced onto a strict route.

Oh?

Yes. So… we need to do something about it, because his despondent passivity is sapping all the energy out of this production.

Ah, dear Director. You are so kind, and always have our best interests at… heart. Very well then. If the Protagonist desires agency, then agency he shall have. I must spin more events for him to experience. I have been thinking of a particularly tense heist sequence. The perfect occasion for the Protagonist to demonstrate excellent moral fibre or be blown to bits, as required.

That’s a great idea, although there’s…nothing to heist. The story is set on a verdant moon. There’s a lot of fungus, but not much else.

Oh? I was led to believe we were in a cyberpunk setting. A vast metropolis on the verge of revolution, yes? My notes have been extremely clear on this.

Worldbuilding overruled. Too cliché, they said.

Clish-ay? I do not understand, dear Director. What is clish-ay?

Never mind. We just need to give the Protagonist as many opportunities as possible to make meaningful choices.

Oh, it is such a pity that you did not promptly inform me about the change of location. Now I shall have to make substantial changes to my arcs.

Oh god.

Have you seen my climax, Director?

Plot, it can be seen from space.

Such depth and intensity have never before been achieved. And now you’re telling me that I am to situate my masterpiece on a fungal moon?

Yes.

Ah, so be it. You are… the Director. I shall endeavour to weave a conclusion of more modest proportions.

Will it give the Protagonist a way to take charge and drive things?

Of course! Indeed, I always leave adequate gaps for all our actors to take action whenever they want. All they need to do is… act.

Act.

Yes. Oh dear, you seem so stressed, Director. Are you sure I can’t get you a deus ex machina to ease your troubles?

No.

As you wish. Now, this has been a most delightful visit, but I fear I must not keep you from your other duties any longer. Please tell the others that I shall require three deaths in Act Two. It doesn’t matter who, but the juicier the better.

I’ll see who’s willing.

Appreciated. And do let me know if you need a coincidence, I have quite the collection. Give my regards to the Protagonist, he’s such a sweet, placid boy.