A Word from Nigel

This is Nigel.

Nigel is a horse.

More specifically, Nigel is a feral stallion responsible for a herd living on a windswept beach in northwest Borneo. His is not an easy life, but then easy lives are hard to come by in this part of the world.

(Sometimes he forgets to be feral and comes by for snacks.)

Nigel would like to wish you all a very happy Year of the Horse. And while you’re here, he would also like to dispense some equine wisdom to ensure a fruitful and prosperous 2026 for all.

First, he informs you that horses are all about power, speed, and run, run, run. Thus, you may expect a busy year, perhaps even a hurtling year, so be sure to keep a hand on those reins (a light hand, if you please).

Second, he cautions that horses are prone to injury and are abysmal at self-care. He advises you to deliberately take the time to heal, balance and reflect. He himself favours the shade of a sea hibiscus for such practices, but suspects you’ll have your own spot.

Lastly, he reminds you that horses are deeply social creatures with strong bonds built through mutual grooming and respect. Therefore, he urges you not to neglect your herd. Share the shade, look out for one another, and run as one when trouble comes.

And now, if you’ll excuse him, Nigel has a mare he needs to see.

Happy New Year! 恭喜發財!