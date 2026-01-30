恭喜發財!

A Word from Nigel

By Laura Rikono

Will offer advice in return for carrots.

This is Nigel.

Nigel is a horse.

More specifically, Nigel is a feral stallion responsible for a herd living on a windswept beach in northwest Borneo. His is not an easy life, but then easy lives are hard to come by in this part of the world.

(Sometimes he forgets to be feral and comes by for snacks.)

Nigel would like to wish you all a very happy Year of the Horse. And while you’re here, he would also like to dispense some equine wisdom to ensure a fruitful and prosperous 2026 for all.

First, he informs you that horses are all about power, speed, and run, run, run. Thus, you may expect a busy year, perhaps even a hurtling year, so be sure to keep a hand on those reins (a light hand, if you please).

Second, he cautions that horses are prone to injury and are abysmal at self-care. He advises you to deliberately take the time to heal, balance and reflect. He himself favours the shade of a sea hibiscus for such practices, but suspects you’ll have your own spot.

Lastly, he reminds you that horses are deeply social creatures with strong bonds built through mutual grooming and respect. Therefore, he urges you not to neglect your herd. Share the shade, look out for one another, and run as one when trouble comes.

And now, if you’ll excuse him, Nigel has a mare he needs to see.

Happy New Year! 恭喜發財!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Scheherazade’s Sandbox

Lessons from Serial Fiction

The Monster We Were Promised

When Stories Lose Their Nerve

If Plot Were an Artisan

The Director Meets Their Match

Eyes Closed

On Omniscient Narration

Christmas on the Equator

A Lesson in Gracious Competence

Not an Ode to Howl

What Emerges on a Thursday Morning

If Genres Were Dating

Scenes from the the Genre Wars - Part II

The Stillness of a Spellbound Audience

Waiting for the Other Shoe to Drop

The Terrifying Tarap

Would You Eat This?

If the Protagonist Had Slept in

The Talk They Needed to Have

The Book They Actually Wanted

The World's Toughest Literary Critics

If Genre Were A Custody Battle

Scenes from the Genre Wars - Part I

If the First Draft Were a Rehearsal

Notes from a Writer Among Dancers - Part II

Golden Hour, Interrupted

When Ideas Are Lost to Traffic

If Writing Were Choreographed

Notes from a Writer among Dancers

Freeing Caged Lions

On Artistic Courage in the Face of Doubt

Sometimes things collide in the most unexpected ways. On the one hand, I am slowly picking my way through Conversations with Goethe in the Later Years of his…

Consequential Detritus

From Colonial Coins to Cosmic Serpents

The Pink Coupe at the Catch-All Station

Where the Leftovers Go

What We Feed Strangers

On Slippery Foods and Stubborn Hospitality

The Binturong Problem

The Challenge of Naming Invented Creatures

Get The Digest!

Every Sunday morning, in your inbox. What's not to love?