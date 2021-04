We’re delighted to announce Short Story Hunters podcast will begin its first 3 month season, launching April 2nd 2021, with new episodes every Friday. If you’ve got 15 minutes to spare then join, B and Jonny, for lively chat and a selection of short stories and flash fiction, submitted by Litopia members and writers from around the world. Short Story Hunters has an open door submissions policy, so what are you waiting for.