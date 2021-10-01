Kings of a Dead World by Jamie Mollart

The Earth’s resources are dwindling. The solution is the Sleep.

Inside a hibernating city, Ben struggles with his limited waking time and the disease stealing his wife from him. Watching over the sleepers, lonely Peruzzi craves the family he never knew.

Everywhere, dissatisfaction is growing.

The city is about to wake.

Published by Sandstone Press

‘Mollart’s intriguing and timely premise is executed with verve – Kings of a Dead World is filmic in its scope.’ Alison Moore, shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize

‘A haunting vision of the near-future with expert world-building and rich complex characters, Kings of a Dead World kept me gripped from beginning to end.’ Temi Oh, winner of the Alex Award

‘This is a frightening, thoughtful vision exploring where power lies when even the act of being awake is revolutionary.’ Aliya Whiteley, shortlisted for the Arthur C. Clarke Award

‘Kings of a Dead World intrigued me with its title and had me on page one. Mollart’s dystopian vision is as disturbing as it is brilliant.’ Giles Kristian, Sunday Times Bestselling author of Lancelot

‘I would like to see Kings of a Dead World made into a ‘cli-fi’ film, marketed as both cautionary tale and satire.’ Juliet Blaxland, shortlisted for the Wainwright Prize

‘Packed with some great science fiction ideas… Very readable, and will have you thinking long after the final page.’ SFBook Reviews