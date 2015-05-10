John Moloney – Choosing Not To Play The Accordion

Garry is joined in the studio by the award-winning stand-up comedian John Moloney (twice won Best Live Performer at the London Comedy Festival) whose four-part BBC Radio 4 series is The John Moloney Show.

Influenced by Les Dawson, Dave Allen, The Jam and West Ham United, John’s stand-up comedy is a finely crafted blend of wordplay, one-liners and cat molesting.

His radio producer says that observing him at work is “like watching a masterclass unfold. He’s like a conductor and the audience is his orchestra.”

Born on the fringes of East London in Ilford, a part of Essex where he says “a man feels over-dressed if he has two ears”, ex-teacher Moloney is now the driving force behind the acclaimed Balham Comedy Festival which returns in July.

He has strong and perhaps unexpected views on class, comedy and stadium comedians, and a background in traditional Irish music.

The Balham Comedy Festival runs from the 10th to the 18th of July this year… click here for full programme and booking!

And for the curious – John mentions a classic clip featuring Shirley Bassey & Les Dawson… here it is for you to enjoy…