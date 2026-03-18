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James Charles

Get up, pull yourself together, and get back at it!

Get back into what you love after a life event interferes with your routine.
March 18, 2026

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James Charles

As a child, I escaped into stories. As an adult, I escape into stories when I read, and when I write.

A veteran of the United States Army, I was an educator for the Los Angeles School District in various capacities for thirty years. An active member of professional writing organizations, I have two eBooks published by a small press. I now live on the Big Island of Hawaii and have a sweeping Historical/Romance in the works.

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My Books
My War with Hemingway My War with Hemingway
Not All Ghosts Want You Dead
Spirit of the Amaroq Spirit of the Amaroq
A Story of Salvation
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Get up, pull yourself together, and get back at it!

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