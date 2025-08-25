Dirk has always wanted to find his real family, and with Klem’s help, he feels he might succeed…this time.

But when his lineage is mixed up with a prophecy and the rise of the Dark One, a simple search for lost relatives becomes something much more dangerous. Is he the foretold Champion of Light? or is something else afoot?

For once, Klem is at a loss, but he suspects foul play.

And the goblin is usually right.