Mid-November 2024. In a brightly lit maternity ward somewhere near Birmingham, England, a young boy was brought kicking and screaming into the world. He didn’t have a name, because we hadn’t been able to think of a good one yet.
Moments after his arrival, he was laid in my arms where he ceased crying, looked up at me with piercing blue eyes, and peed all over my T-shirt.
That was the very first of the many inconveniences visited upon me by my son.
I love my boy. And I love his sister, the eight-year-old terror whom my wife and I have called ‘the destroyer of worlds’ ever since she pulled the[1] contents of an entire bookcase into the bathroom and washed them in 2018 because “Daddy, they are dusty.” They are beautiful children, and a far cry from some of the terrors I’ve taught over the years in the classroom[2], but my god do they make writing difficult.
It’s my own fault. I had very foolish expectations of ‘writing time’. Time blocked out of certain days when I would be able to sit and just write undisturbed[3].
My wife does her best to accommodate me. She will watch the children while I venture out to the shoffice (shed-office) to create wonderful worlds and compelling characters then slap a plot through them.
But my children have other ideas.
You may have noticed the footnote numbers sprinkled throughout this blog post. They are the number of times my daughter has come into the shoffice to ask me a question, ask for permission, to tell me an interesting thing she just did[4], or cry because mummy said she couldn’t have something or do something[5][6][7] while I’m writing this.
Each one takes me away from my internal thoughts and wrenches me back to the real world where I must solve a problem and when I finally have peace again, I must track down the train of thought I was on and get the locomotive moving.
It is very difficult to create anything when interruptions are constant, and my wife cannot deal with a screaming seven-month-old and a bored eight-year-old at the same time. Nappies need doing, feeding needs to take place, and at some point, she must feed and wash herself.
There is no one to blame. It is no one’s fault (Unless you go back sixteen months to the moment I said, “You know, I think it’s time we had another child”) it just is.
So[8], my newsletter has fallen by the wayside, my blog posts are becoming more and more last minute, and the writing of Apocalypse Later has ground to a halt like a train desperately trying to stop before it goes off a cliff[9].
There’s no time.
I wish I’d started this writing journey when I was younger. Before children, bills, and horrible knee pain. In a time when the only person I had to care for was me. But I didn’t. I must make do. An hour here, a thirty-minute block there. By inches, I will create my stories and bring them into the world.
And years from now, in a time when I am no longer here, my children will be able to pick up one of my books and hear their father’s voice again, screaming[10] at them through time to be good people and to always do the right thing.
Because if they don’t, the baddie’s win. And no one wants to live in a world like that.
J
[1] Have you read my story yet, daddy?
[2]Can I go out the front on my bike?
[3] Can I have a cornflake cake?
[4] Look at this dance I made up.
[5] Mummy won’t let me play Roblox on the TV
[6] Can I play Roblox on your Phone?
[7] Why? You’re not using it.
[8] Daddy, Mummy needs your help with Logan’s nappy.
[9] This time, my wife came in to tell me she had to go and pick up a friend from the hospital and I had to watch the kids while she was gone.
[10] Can I have some Robucks?
Once again, I find myself writing about an argument I stumbled upon on X (Can’t they agree on anything over there?) and I just had to offer my…
Recently, I came across a fiery argument on multiple social media platforms around the topic a writer compensation. On the face of it, it shouldn’t be a hugely…
An indie author often lives or dies based on their books’ ratings and reviews. Okay, maybe that was a touch dramatic. Often, it’s a case of succeeding or…
When I first started down this self-publishing journey, I heard quiet rumours of the dangers of scammers. I knew they were out there. I knew they wanted my…
I’ve been avoiding the subject of AI for a long time. I’ve tried to ignore it, tried to pretend it won’t be as big a deal as people…
I recently had a great movie night with my daughter. We made a fort (three kitchen chairs with a blanket thrown over the top and far too many…
I recently wrote a blog post about bad writing in current media and decided that this month I would write about good writing instead. Bad writing is low-hanging…
Lately, I’ve been hearing lots of complaints about awful writing. Not mine – people aren’t saying it to my face anyway – but some movies and television shows…
My experience with deal sites. This one is for the writers. Last week, I ran a promotion for my novel The Trouble with Prophecies. I slashed the price…
Last time, I spoke about stories that stay with you – or more accurately, the ones that don’t. This month, I want to take some time to unpick…
The last few weeks, I have been replaying a video game from my distant past. An old favourite by the name of Final Fantasy VII. I used to…
Yeah, but they just inspired a cool blog post.
Jake! This is lovely and hilarious! Can I have Robucks….LOL! Yeah, jumping back on to that locomotive is one of the hardest things to do, almost as hard as not yelling at the kid who innocently asked where the cookies, not knowing you were halfway through the best sentence ever… Read more »
Yeah, but your kids inspired a really cool blog post.
Yeah, but your kids inspired a cool blog post;)
I second Rachel. This made me smile.
Not just children interrupting the creative flow… grandchildren do that too.