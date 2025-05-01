With the prophesised Chosen One missing, Feydern’s only hope lies with Derrick, the Last Wizard, but he doesn’t want to help. In his opinion, tracking down the missing Chosen One is an idiotic idea.

But prophecies must come true and despite his best efforts, he’s dragged along on the quest. Bandits, goblins, and warring grannies stand in the way of his freedom, but his greatest obstacle is destiny itself.

That’s the trouble with prophecies…

They don’t really give you a choice.