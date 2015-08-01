The Hard Conversation

LITOPIA AFTER DARK is back! And in typical style, our first guest for the new season spent four nights in a freezing cave in Tora Bora interviewing none other than Osama bin Laden. How’s that for openers?

But that’s far from Abdel Bari Atwan’s only claim to fame.

Born in Gaza, he is one of the world’s leading authorities on al-Qa’ida. Indeed, he wrote the definite book on the subject – The Secret History of al-Qa’ida.

At a moment when the West seems poised for yet more intervention in a deeply unstable Middle East, this is just the right time to hear from an author, editor and journalist who knows the region, and its peoples, intimately.

Bari is a regular guest on the BBC, Dateline, CNN and Al Jazeera. He has 740,000 twitter followers. His Rai Al Youn digital newspaper– often called the Huffington Post of the Arab World– boasts a circulation of almost half a million.

And yet, not everyone seems to like Bari. He’s outspoken on Israel being the enemy of the Arab world… yet he advocates for a one state solution to the Palestinian crisis. He’s blacklisted in Egypt and other Arab nations for cozying up to the infidel West… yet the state of Israel prevented him from returning to his native Palestine to visit his dying mother – or go to her funeral. He can’t even get a visa to visit the good ol’ USA.

Tonight he joins us to share his impassioned opinions on everything from drone strikes to the Alabama legal system to women’s rights in the Arab World.

Bari’s new book is entitled Islamic State: The Digital Caliphate. In it, he reveals the origins and modus operandi of Islamic State. Based on extensive field research and exclusive interviews with sources close to IS, he outlines IS’s organisational structure, strategy and leadership, and assesses the group’s ideological differences with al-Qa‘ida and the deadly rivalry that has emerged between their leaders.