Introducing GBH – The Garry Bushell Hour

We’ve rebranded the Garry Bushell Talk Show to give it a little bit more… Garry. Most Brits will know Garry from his witty newspaper columns and hugely successful #1 rated television series Bushell On The Box.

International listeners may not be so familiar with him, so we asked rock journalist Kylie Olsson to give Garry a good grilling… here’s what happened…

GBH – The Garry Bushell Hour kicks off here on Litopia with a classic encounter between Garry and a titan of the British stage and cinema, Steven Berkoff.

It’s pure Litopia… the sort of intense radio that frightens other broadcasters, but we think you’ll find spellbinding. And if you do – please become a patron!