Iguanas On The Roof…
...And Penguins In The Dock!
- New Class Action Suit Filed Against Penguin Random House
- Author Solutions’ Deceptive Practices
- Florida gone wild: Columnist Daniel Tilson gets harassed by police for using Beatles lyric
- In Florida, officials ban term ‘climate change’
- Marvin Gaye’s heirs win $7.4 million for ‘Blurred Lines’ plagiarism
- “Blurred Lines”: Society’s Mixed Signals on Copying and Intellectual Property Rights
- ‘Blurred Lines’ verdict could alter music industry
- Oprah Winfrey Wins Tough Trademark Fight Over “Own Your Power”
- New App Will Filter Obscenities Out Of Your Books — And It’s A Big Freaking Deal
- Purdue involved in lawsuit over textbook deal with Amazon
- Ala. agency closes abuse complaint regarding Harper Lee
Photo by Jeremy Kunz