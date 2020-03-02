Horror Fiction – Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Rev Peter Laws

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Guinevere” – historical fiction from Fil Reid;

“Mudpies and Strawberry Jam” – scfi/historical from Adam Byrne;

“The Burden Gift – A Ruiner’s Truth” – sci – fi from Bassil Eid;

“Pisces” – psychological thriller from Donald MacCuish;

“As We Fall” – dystopian from Orri Bogdan.

Andy Dickenson’s book recommendation is “The End of Mr Y” by Scarlett Thomas.

Rev Peter Laws’s book recommendation is “The New Annotated H. P. Lovecraft” by HP Lovecraft, Leslie S Klinger.

The winner of each show is permanently enrolled into our Pop-Up Winners Hall of Fame: an impressive achievment for any writer and a note of distinction on your writing CV.