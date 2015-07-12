A Gronking We’d Rather Forget
Yet Another Freaky Fortnight In The High Weirdness That Is Publishing
Links to stories mentioned in this show…
- A Gronking To Remember Suit Gets Strange While Amazon Argues Liability Would Chill Speech And Art
- Mom’s Story Of Raising ‘Princess Boy’ Facing Library Censorship – Gay Star News
- Florida Man, Accused Of Terrorism Based On Book Collection, Set Free – The Intercept
- Brussels Tries To Ban Selfies At Tourist Landmarks; Need Permission To Photograph Eiffel Tower?
- Europe Is Not Banning Tourist Photos Of The London Eye, Says Eu Blog
Follow-ups:
- Appeals Court Upholds Verdict Against Apple
- Best-Selling Maine Author Tess Gerritsen Drops Lawsuit Over ‘Gravity’ – The Portland Press Herald
- Court Revives Ann Rule’s Suit Against Rick Swart
- 9th Circuit: Actress’s Work May Have Been Hijacked, But It Wasn’t Infringed