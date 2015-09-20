The Graveltones & Harry St Jimmy Adams
Your Monthly Smörgåsbord Of The Best In New Alternative Music!
Garry’s live studio guests this month are The Graveltones, the most intensely exciting blues rock band in the UK.
Live, the Aussie duo punch like Tyson, with Mikey Sorbello hitting the drums with the intensity of a young John Bonham and guitarist Jimmy O ringing out sounds that Jimmy Page would heartily approve of. Yet their influences include folk, funk and Bob Dylan.
The Graveltones’ new 13-track album Love Lies Dying has been described as “an incendiary roar of devilish blues rock…a satanic bargain promising not its but your soul to the dark side”.
They are joined by Harry St Jimmy Adams, a not at all devilish teenage singer/song-writer from Essex, who performs her own song Naked for the first time on air. Harry, 17, cites Green Day as her biggest influence and sets herself against the narrow karaoke froth that constitutes most modern pop.
Hooligan
Hooligan from Dublin are a band that’s been gaining a lot of momentum in recent years. Pure guitar driven anthemic punk, reminiscent of the Angelic Upstarts circa 2 million voices with nods towards the Clash, the Ruts and even Thin Lizzy. Absolutely authentic and absolutely essential. Recording now for a new release on Oi! the Boat Records.
Cops & Robbers
The Featherz
Glam Rock, Punk Rock, Who the Flock Are The Featherz? Female Fronted three piece!
You
Steve Diggle
Mancunian Steve Diggle is best known as the legendary guitarist and occasional vocalist with the Buzzcocks… the seminal punk band who infiltrated the charts with brilliant, infectious songs such as ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t)’, ‘Promises’ and his own ‘Harmony In My Head’ – back at a time when punk really did want to subvert mainstream music. Listen to a special GBH featuring Steve Diggle’s legendary life story here on Litopia!
Just Because
The Chords UK
I Can't Let Go
Dogtown Rebels
Punk band from East Anglia with more hooks than a fleet of Grimsby trawlers. Featuring members of Infa-Riot, Special Duties and Red Flag 77.
Brave New World
Old Firm Casuals
Perry Boys
The Graveltones
With their Lyrics being compared to Dylan, Riffs to Rage Against The Machine, Vocals to Howling Wolf and Beats to Bonham it’s easy to see why The Graveltones have stirred up so much noise of late. An easily identifiable original sound.
Big Money
I'm A Ghost
Vardis
Move Along
Jolly Roger
Paranoid Visions
Formed in Dublin in 1981, Paranoid Visions quickly allied themselves to the anarcho punk fraternity of the second wave of punk rock in the early 80’s. Heavily influenced by the Crass ethic of DIY music, the band formed their own F.O.A.D label and licensed their records to All The Madmen, home of the Mob, Thatcher on Acid, Blyth Power and the Astronauts.
Across The Holocausts
Victory
VICTORY are the new breed of American Oi! Delivering their brand like a steel toe to the face. Victory’s hard edged sound is fueled by lyrics based on the experiences of afghan war veteran and front man Dan and the bands working class struggles.
“The Difference” is a heartfelt number from their split 7″ with the Cliches out on Oi! the Boat Records
The Difference
Ska Vengers
Never shy of courting controversy, the cult beat heroes of India, The Ska Vengers, have honoured a Sikh cult hero with their new single ‘Frank Brazil’, released appropriately on the 31st July, 75 years to the day of his death. Their typical smooth Latin ska sass with attitude holds no prisoners but brings more infectious rhythm to the itchiest feet near you.
Ska Vengers’ smooth, polished style lends itself to a worthy retelling of Frank Brazil’s story, and demonstrates a distinctive maturity of mind.
This one’s for dancers and thinkers alike!
The Ska Vengers are proud to announce they will be playing at The London International Ska Festival in 2016, as part of their first UK tour.
Frank Brazil
Harry St Jimmy Adams
Seventeen year old, singer-songwriter from London, UK!
Accessory
The Boys
Original UK punk band THE BOYS have released a live album recorded at a secret gig in January 2015 after they had been banned from playing live by the Chinese authorities. “Undercover – Live In China” is released by Action Records (AR006CD) on July 1.
The Boys were born in September 1975 when singer/guitarist Matt Dangerfield left Mick Jones and Tony James’s fledgling punk band London SS to form a new band with ex-Hollywood Brats songwriter/keyboard player Casino Steel. Dangerfield’s art college pal, guitarist Honest John Plain, was quickly recruited. The following year they held auditions for the bass and drum roles with Kid Reid and Jack Black completing the line-up.
The Boys arrived in Shanghai on January 13 to embark on a nine-date national tour to promote their new album “Punk Rock Menopause”. However, they soon discovered that the tour had been cancelled by the Chinese Ministry of Culture.
The official reason given was ‘crowd control and security’ issues’ in wake of the Shanghai stampede at a riverside New Year celebration a few weeks earlier in which 36 people were killed and 49 injured. The Ministry of Culture had informed all the venues on the tour that if The Boys performed they would be shut down with immediate effect. The Ministry also stipulated that no other venues were allowed to host the band.
Regardless of a tip-off that they were being followed, they decided to make the best of their time in China. With the help of their friends in China the band played three secret underground gigs promoted entirely by word of mouth and carefully avoiding government monitored Chinese chat rooms.
All three gigs were literally ‘underground’ – in former bomb shelters and basements. One of the gigs was a rehearsal complex with a recording studio attached and this live performance was recorded there. In addition, the band gave multiple interviews, became the subject of a one-hour documentary on national TV channel LETV in Beijing and recorded two videos.
First Time
Shandy
Most Aussies know that a good Shandy is all about the right mix. Take some 70s Bootboy Glam, add 77 Punk, mix in a dash of Sugar Oi and top it all off with loads of Aussie Rock ‘n Roll. That’s the recipe for a good time!
Dig Deep And Deeper
Zoo Escape
Zoo Escape plays Suicide Pop. Pentatonic plague relief – what we sell is what you need.
Suicide Pop – c’est quoi? Imagine, Brecht and Adorno always wanted to hit the local dancefloor together, but up til now they could never find a common sound. On their official debut „Apart From Love“ Zoo Escape presents a melange from powerpop, 77-punk and Stones-like-licks. There is no wrong tone in these right-ones but still we face the year 2015 and all bandmembers are in their early 20ies. So they took over these influences they love and baked their own cupcake out of them. With a few brandnew food colorings mingled in of which they presume, one should survive consumption. But what’s certain these days – welcome to the melodramatic world of Suicide Pop! The auditive Petite Mort with lyrics of a special sort – touching zeitgeist, stupor, silly fares – still love’s a topic not found there. Not yet at least.
First Gloom
Sunday Night Syndrome
Sunday Night Syndrome is a trio from Lyon, France. They mix their Alternative Rock and Indie-Pop influences with electronic sounds resulting in a great Electropop musical landscape.
Their various songs have been compared to artists like M83, The XX, The Naked and Famous, London Grammar, Tove Lo…
The band was formed on December 2014 and originally consists of Clement Dumas (keyboards, guitar) and Jonathan Maurin (guitar, bass).
Seeking for a singer to make its first single “Ahead” in the beginning of 2015, the band asked Elyne Schielke to collaborate. The song will be released very soon after and a video clip as well, directed by Clement Dumas himself.
After the first song “Ahead” was released, Elyne officially joined the band. Since then, she fully takes part in musical arrangements.
In May 2015 Sunday Night Syndrome won the international music contest Music Pipepline with their song “Ahead”. The trio has released its first EP (5 tracks) in July 2015. They are currently writing new songs, preparing for future concerts and making new music videos.