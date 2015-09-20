The Graveltones & Harry St Jimmy Adams

Original UK punk band THE BOYS have released a live album recorded at a secret gig in January 2015 after they had been banned from playing live by the Chinese authorities. “Undercover – Live In China” is released by Action Records (AR006CD) on July 1.

The Boys were born in September 1975 when singer/guitarist Matt Dangerfield left Mick Jones and Tony James’s fledgling punk band London SS to form a new band with ex-Hollywood Brats songwriter/keyboard player Casino Steel. Dangerfield’s art college pal, guitarist Honest John Plain, was quickly recruited. The following year they held auditions for the bass and drum roles with Kid Reid and Jack Black completing the line-up.

The Boys arrived in Shanghai on January 13 to embark on a nine-date national tour to promote their new album “Punk Rock Menopause”. However, they soon discovered that the tour had been cancelled by the Chinese Ministry of Culture.

The official reason given was ‘crowd control and security’ issues’ in wake of the Shanghai stampede at a riverside New Year celebration a few weeks earlier in which 36 people were killed and 49 injured. The Ministry of Culture had informed all the venues on the tour that if The Boys performed they would be shut down with immediate effect. The Ministry also stipulated that no other venues were allowed to host the band.

Regardless of a tip-off that they were being followed, they decided to make the best of their time in China. With the help of their friends in China the band played three secret underground gigs promoted entirely by word of mouth and carefully avoiding government monitored Chinese chat rooms.

All three gigs were literally ‘underground’ – in former bomb shelters and basements. One of the gigs was a rehearsal complex with a recording studio attached and this live performance was recorded there. In addition, the band gave multiple interviews, became the subject of a one-hour documentary on national TV channel LETV in Beijing and recorded two videos.