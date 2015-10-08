In Godden We Trust: Meet The Mae West Of The Spoken Word Scene
She’s The Grit That Makes The Pearl
To mark National Poetry Day, Garry’s guest tonight is one of the brightest and most brilliant of British poets – Salena Godden.
Funny, poignant, outrageous and guileless, Salena is every inch a successful 21st century poet. Includes selections from her anthology Fishing In The Aftermath featuring the immortal My Tits Are More Feminist Than Your Tits ( the world premiere exclusive to GBH!), A Letter To An Air Stewardess Found In The Back Of Seat 67 as well as Salena reading from her autobiography, Springfield Road.
Salena is a regular renaissance woman – savour!