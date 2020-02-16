Get Published Now – Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Caroline Ryder
- “Liberty” – literary thriller from Nick Cox;
- “Shoe Man” – humorous picture book from Julie Barnett;
- “Shadow” – supernatural thriller from Efe Dogu;
- “Tia and the Cosmic Serpent” – tween/ya – environmental adventure series from Andrea Allardyce;
- “Rattle & Roll” – literary fiction from Joanne Bell.
Today’s special guest is writer, screenwriter and journalist Caroline Ryder – follow her on Instagram
