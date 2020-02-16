Get Published Now – Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Caroline Ryder

Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…

“Liberty” – literary thriller from Nick Cox;

“Shoe Man” – humorous picture book from Julie Barnett;

“Shadow” – supernatural thriller from Efe Dogu;

“Tia and the Cosmic Serpent” – tween/ya – environmental adventure series from Andrea Allardyce;

“Rattle & Roll” – literary fiction from Joanne Bell.

Today’s special guest is writer, screenwriter and journalist Caroline Ryder – follow her on Instagram

