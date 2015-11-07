Garry Johnson & Nick Welsh

Narrow Plains formed in early 2012 after writing, self-recording and producing their debut EP “Somewhere In Between” at minimal cost but to some considerable critical acclaim – “the passion and fury that spawns this type of intense creation is evident in both the lyrics and sound” (Kei Hendrix, Bandmark).

Gigging at any and every location available to them in and around their native London, the band “exploded on to their city’s live music scene” (Brandon Schiafone, Niji Magazine). As an unsigned, self-produced act, “they understood the importance of interacting extensively on social media and have attracted a large number of fans and followers online from all around the globe” (Radar, Indscene) such that “The band has fans around the world already” (Will Jukes, BestNewBands.com).

The band has recently released another self-produced, double A single, “So Rewind”/ “Keep You Anyway” that was picked as BBC Introducing South Track of the Day and has subsequently been played on The Jo Good show on BBC London 94.9. It was also featured as one of two BBC Introducing tracks on the Mark Forrest show. Narrow Plains have also played a live set for Jo Good who described the set as having “a lovely Friday afternoon summer feel”. They have signed an album deal with Smart Indie Music and are looking to release their debut album in summer 2015.

Narrow Plains are an acoustic-indie, trio based in London, consisting of Charlie Ferriday (guitar/vocals), Stuart Connick (drums/back-up vocals) and Roger Connick (bass/back-up vocals). They have performed at prestigious venues such as the 02 Academy Islington, 100 Club, Barfly and Cavern Club in Liverpool and a number of festivals. They have also played gigs in USA at the Evening Muse in Charlotte, NC and Blind Tiger in Greensboro, NC.

The band has just won the Hard Rock Rising competition at The Hard Rock Café in London. They have received international acclaim and were winning finalists in the 2014 Canadian “Live In Your City” contest of Uprise.FM. They were also selected as Judges Pick 2014 by a prestigious panel of music experts in the USA-based Bands4Good online talent contest, winning a recording session with the legendary John Davenport in his North Carolina studio.