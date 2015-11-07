Garry Johnson & Nick Welsh
How To Punk The Tabloid Newspapers For 15 Years!
This month’s H&H features live studio contributions from legendary punk poet and tabloid trickster Garry Johnson as well as Nick Welsh (aka King Hammond) one of the busiest and most prolific ska musicians on either side of the Atlantic, to say nothing of his career producing artists including Prince Buster, Laurel Aitken, Dave Barker & Rico Rodriguez, and playing bass / writing hits for Bad Manners and The Selecter.
Hailing from the dark streets of South London, the Blues-Rock quartet, Stellify are stamping their presence on the music scene. They have a history of releasing music that is big, bold and can fill largest of spaces. With a distinctive take on the more Bluesy and darker side of Rock’N’Roll they create an unstoppable and exhilarating sound.
Working class Hellraisers from Moston Manchester
Millie Manders
Hard rocking, beer swilling, floor filling, shit kicking rock!
We are 7er Jungs from Germany. We’re an Oi! Band from Porz/Rhein, which is not too far away from Belgium. So far we have released a full length Album, a few EP’s and Split-Collaborations and our new EP ‘Skinhead Drinking Time‘ will be released in a few Days too. Time and a disgusting search for drummers had stopped us again and again from recording and playing live. But we’re still here, so we’re looking forward instead of moaning around. Our mission is Rock n Roll,
Nick Welsh
It’s fair to say that much of the ska music that has been produced and performed in the UK over the last few decades has Nick’s fingerprints on it somewhere.
Narrow Plains
Narrow Plains formed in early 2012 after writing, self-recording and producing their debut EP “Somewhere In Between” at minimal cost but to some considerable critical acclaim – “the passion and fury that spawns this type of intense creation is evident in both the lyrics and sound” (Kei Hendrix, Bandmark).
Gigging at any and every location available to them in and around their native London, the band “exploded on to their city’s live music scene” (Brandon Schiafone, Niji Magazine). As an unsigned, self-produced act, “they understood the importance of interacting extensively on social media and have attracted a large number of fans and followers online from all around the globe” (Radar, Indscene) such that “The band has fans around the world already” (Will Jukes, BestNewBands.com).
The band has recently released another self-produced, double A single, “So Rewind”/ “Keep You Anyway” that was picked as BBC Introducing South Track of the Day and has subsequently been played on The Jo Good show on BBC London 94.9. It was also featured as one of two BBC Introducing tracks on the Mark Forrest show. Narrow Plains have also played a live set for Jo Good who described the set as having “a lovely Friday afternoon summer feel”. They have signed an album deal with Smart Indie Music and are looking to release their debut album in summer 2015.
Narrow Plains are an acoustic-indie, trio based in London, consisting of Charlie Ferriday (guitar/vocals), Stuart Connick (drums/back-up vocals) and Roger Connick (bass/back-up vocals). They have performed at prestigious venues such as the 02 Academy Islington, 100 Club, Barfly and Cavern Club in Liverpool and a number of festivals. They have also played gigs in USA at the Evening Muse in Charlotte, NC and Blind Tiger in Greensboro, NC.
The band has just won the Hard Rock Rising competition at The Hard Rock Café in London. They have received international acclaim and were winning finalists in the 2014 Canadian “Live In Your City” contest of Uprise.FM. They were also selected as Judges Pick 2014 by a prestigious panel of music experts in the USA-based Bands4Good online talent contest, winning a recording session with the legendary John Davenport in his North Carolina studio.
Lion’s Law
Lion’s Law are a five-piece streetpunk band from Paris. They started playing three years ago are now signed to the MAD tour agency.
Vita & The Vicious
Vita & The Vicious are a six-piece London based band fronted by self-styled “feisty red-head with punk attitude” Vita Ross.
Combining catchy melodies with a raw sound, Thurst offer a throwback to the days of punk attitude with style.
Panic State are a three piece Alternative Rock band from North London, UK. They combine powerful guitar riffs with melodic female vocals and strong rhythms. They are all eighteen years of age.
4 piece band playing classic Punk & Oi! anthems from the 80s onwards, with a few obscure tunes thrown in for good measure. Av it!!!!! just released our original debut single Av it
Danie Cox
Danie Cox is a sequin studded Glam Rock Queen of Punk Rock and Rock N Roll.