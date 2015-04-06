France A La Mod – or, A Beer in Provence
Every Englishman Secretly Dreams Of Living In France. That's When The Nightmare Begins.
It’s Easter, everybody! Time for daffodils… daylight savings… and life-sized chocolate statues of Benedict Cumberbatch.
So how about we put aside Ebola, Somalian jihad, narcotraficantes, the heart-wrenching demise of a literary titan— not to mention the greatest extinction event in the history of planet earth. Let’s leave those topics for past and future shows, shall we? (We’ve got a rip-roarin’ summer planned for Litopia After Dark!)
Instead let’s chat with dyed-in-the-mohair mod Ian Moore, one of the UK’s leading stand-up comics. Ian is living the ex-pat dream in France. Raising a family amid barnyard animals, wearing bespoke suits, gigging across the world– and even (keep down your jealous bile) hosting the Meat and Poultry Processing Awards of 2014.
Ian’s latest book, C’est Modnifique!: Adventures of an English Grump in Rural France proves more of the hilarious same. Tonight he joins us to talk escaped livestock, gigs gone wrong… and chutney as a punishment for fruit.
Because we could all use a laugh.
Happy Easter everybody.
follow Ian @ianmodmoore
Eat his Chutney (not a joke)!
Goal #1: We Go Weekly!We’d love to be with you more often than once a month. But every show needs a lot of time to prepare... Our first goal is to produce a top-quality show every week - please help us get there!
Goal #2: We Go Video!Wouldn’t it be nice to see our guests? Video will add a new dimension to what we do (and yes, we’ll always have top-quality audio available, too).
Goal #3: We Go On The Road!Help LAD get off our tushies and produce some of the best location shows you’ve ever heard. We can do it – with your help!You can cancel at any time (but we hope you won't!). And thank you - your kind patronage truly makes all the difference.