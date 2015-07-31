Flexipop – When Plastic Was Fantastic!

If you can remember the nineteen eighties… you probably weren’t there. Barry Cain was – and he’s got 27 incredible issues of Flexipop magazine to prove it!

It was a publishing phenomenon – and, in common with many of the most interesting things about that decade, it soon got itself banned.

Launched in 1980 by Barry and Tim Lott, every issue came with a flexible music disc. Flexipop was an overnight success rapidly reaching sales of more than 100,000… but it only lasted for 27 issues before it disappeared in 1983. Why?

Get out your mascara and pirates shirts… tonight, we’re gonna party like it’s 1981!