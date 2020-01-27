Pop-Up Submissions LIVE with Special Guest Emma Robinson
Straight Outta A&E
Unleashed on January 27, 2020 by Pop-Up Submissions
Featured on this edition of Pop-Up Submissions…
- “To Be Enlightened” – speculative fiction from Alan Steinberg;
- “The Lake at Standing Rock” – speculative (dystopian) from Rachel O’Sullivan ;
- “Ichabod” – literary fiction from Michael Manning;
- “Pecunia Blues” – thriller from Des Kirby;
- “The Final Eliminator” – fiction from Kit Galer.
