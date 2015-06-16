Electric River

The Cathode Ray return with a new single ‘Resist’ taken from their forthcoming Album ‘Infinite Variety’. At just over two minutes long, ‘Resist’ is short and snappy, a sort of crazy punk rock/krautrock oompah hybrid. “Like Wire kicking Blur up the arse” as one critic has already put it.

Originally based on a loose concept of forging late seventies New York, with late seventies Manchester, The Cathode Ray started life in 2006, initially as a song-writing collaboration and “a bit of fun” between Jeremy Thoms and ex-Josef K frontman, Paul Haig. The songs written were swift to adopt their own unique stamp and personality.

Adding sixties garage, soundtracks, glam rock, northern soul, disco and psyche to the palette, recording sessions ensued, with ex-Bluebells and TV21 bassist NeilBaldwin, plus drummer/percussionist David Mack completing the line-up.

The band’s double ‘A’ sided single entitled ‘What’s it all About?’/’Mind’ was released in late 2006 on Pronoia Records and received extensive radio play. It was hailed as Single of the Year by Radio Clyde DJ and Sunday Mail columnist Billy Sloan in his round up of 2006.

A second single, ‘Slipping Away’, released in April 2009, led esteemed journalist Paul Lester to proclaim it Single of the Year (so far) in an enthusiastic piece in The Guardian.

Just prior to the release of ‘Slipping Away’, Paul Haig quit the project not wishing to be associated with any band project again aside from Josef K. With Thoms assuming all lead vocal and song-writing duties, former Scars/Mike Scott accomplice Steve Fraser joined on lead guitar and backing vocals.

2010 saw The Cathode Ray making their live debut with well received shows in Edinburgh and Glasgow. They have since built up a solid live reputation with more gigs in and around Scotland including an appearance at The Wickerman Festival in 2012.

The band’s eponymous debut album was finally released in April 2012 through Stereogram Recordings and featured high in the end of year roundups on the Manic Pop Thrills, Penny Black Music, The Sound Project and Jock’n’Roll websites. The single ‘Dispersal’ was Track of the Month in April 2012 on the influential Janice Forsyth Show on BBC Radio Scotland. The band have spent the intervening two years writing and recording new material for their second album ‘Infinite Variety’ released on April 20th.

“‘The Cathode Ray’ is an exhilarating, magnificent experience.” PENNYBLACKMUSIC

“Spry debut from Scottish post punk veterans”

UNCUT 6/10

“‘The Cathode Ray’ is, simply put, a cracking record.”

MANIC POP THRILLS

“An exciting journey, which takes in the sights of surf, glam and retro-futurism along the way.”

LEONARDS LAIR

“Jeremy Thoms’ bands do not disappoint”

THE SCOTSMAN ****

“The Cathode Ray? Well and truly switched on.”

IS THIS MUSIC? ****

“Absolute quality – this deserves some attention.”

THE HAPPENING

“The album itself is a resounding success.”

THE SOUND PROJECT ****

“They simply go from strength to strength.”

LEICESTER BANGS

“Gently bobbing, new wave/post punk, sparky, sprightly, exceedingly catchy” MUDKISS FANZINE