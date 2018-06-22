Pop-Up Submissions are open again!

Peter Cox

Drunk on Virtue?

The Kill-List Algorithm, By Skynet

Unleashed on June 22, 2018 by The Debriefer

  • Subscribe via iTunes
  • Subscribe to RSS Feed
The Debriefer

Another rollicking show, spreading good news and cheer to all. If only!  Links in today’s show include:

Lionel Shriver dropped from prize judges over diversity comments https://buff.ly/2t60Akq 

University presses consider whether to cancel book contracts of harassershttps://buff.ly/2t2FJi1 

Anish Kapoor Sues NRA for Copyright Infringement of Bean Sculpture – https://buff.ly/2MHoE63

The EU’s proposed new copyright laws show no government knows how govern the internethttps://buff.ly/2ywKiH3

Journalist’s Lawsuit Against Federal “Kill List” to Proceed https://buff.ly/2lsBdWB AND Judge OKs Journalist’s Kill List Lawsuit Against Federal Agencies https://buff.ly/2tuHVit

Department Of Homeland Security Faces Lawsuit Over ‘Harmless’ Journalist Databasehttps://buff.ly/2ttvaVr

Follow ups:

Disney and Pixar Sued for Third Time Over ‘Inside Out’ https://buff.ly/2KcLFPT

Watch the whole show on our Facebook page or YouTube channel!

Highlights from the Shop

RIFF-RAFF, REBELS & ROCK GODS

Riff-Raff, Rebels & Rock Gods

A Journey Through The Wildest Years Of British Rock

Also in this series

Libraries are Having a #MeToo Moment

Censorship Or Complicity? As The #MeToo Movement Ignites, Libraries Are Facing Up To Some Tough Issues

Frankly, My Dear, I Don’t Give A Damnum Injuria Datum

Olivia De Havilland’s Lawsuit Against ‘Feud’ Creators Gets Tossed

The Scorpion & The Fox

The Litigious Atticus Finch

Thoughts & Prayers

The Rise & Fall of Harvey Weinstein

The real Harvey is fearful, paranoid, and hates being touched (when fully dressed)

Loggers & Wiseguys

Resolute Forest Products Is A Big Fat Bully

Writers Of The World, Unite!

You Have Nothing To Lose But Your Quatrains

God Loves The Plagiarist

When a thing has been said and said well, have no scruple. Take it and copy it.

The Consolation Of Narcissism

Nobody can be kinder than the narcissist while you react to life in his own terms.

Author Vs Literary Agent Smackdown

What Do You Do When You Want To Change Agents?

Publishing Without Consent

Those who find ugly meanings in beautiful things are corrupt without being charming. This is a fault.

The Panopticon of Fear

And This Time, It's Not DJT’s Fault

The Sensitive Billionaire

The More Money You Get, The Thinner Your Skin Becomes

The Dirty Dictionary

Not Our Fault – Honest – If The OED Goes All Potty-Mouth!

Salman Rushdie & Sherlock Homeboy

Plus Donald Trump & A Serial Killer...

Dark Hunter Vs Shadowhunter

When Super-Colossal Authors Collide

New York Times: War Is Beautiful – Or We’ll Sue You

The Old Gray Lady Is A Termagant

Just A Man And His Will To Survive

Go for the ribs, don't let that bastard breathe!

Ripped Off By The BBC?

Does The World’s Oldest Public Service Broadcaster Nick Ideas From Authors?

Serial Killers of the World Unite!

You Have Nothing To Lose But Your Reputation...

Gender Discrimination in Publishing

Looks Like It’s Tougher For Women To Get Published Than Men

A Gronking We’d Rather Forget

Yet Another Freaky Fortnight In The High Weirdness That Is Publishing

Out of It

Donna Takes A Blow To The Head & Everything Gets Weirder

A Gronking To Remember

Nazis And Puppies And Cartoon Terrorists, Oh My!

Iguanas On The Roof…

...And Penguins In The Dock!

Lube Up For Falafel-Eating Love Honnies

There (Won’t) Be Blue Drones Over The White Cliffs of Dover

What Would Boo Radley Do?

Second Novel Syndrome Collides With An American Icon

What A Malarkey…

Boy Visits Heaven, Writes Bestseller, Recants! And More Faux News...

Terrorists 1, Enlightenment 0

Making a proper Charlie out of our freedoms
Gone Girl Stalks Reviewer

Gone Girl Stalks Reviewer

And The Internet Is Traumatized!
How How Became a No-Way No-How

How How Became a No-Way No-How

"yet another in a long line of farcical law suits..."
Margaret Thatcher Revenge Porn Facebook Terrorist Shocker

Margaret Thatcher Revenge Porn Facebook Terrorist Shocker

Stop Killing Dead People!
Deadmau5 Takes The Mickey

Deadmau5 Takes The Mickey

Some D00d Appears To Have Moved Your Cheese, Mr. Disney

Fun With Colours

Who Can’t Love A Farting Hippo?
Two And A Half Stories A Day

Two And A Half Stories A Day

Chicago To Hacks – Hack More Or We Sack You Hacks!

Colossal Ape Terrorises Wikipedia

Monkey See, Monkey Take Selfie, Monkey Sue You!

Kramer Versus The World

Featuring Harper Lee, Jose Antonio Vargas, Scarlett Johansson & Kramer from Seinfeld!
The Passion of The JK Rowling

The Passion of The JK Rowling

Pride Only Helps Us To Be Generous; It Never Makes Us So, Any More Than Vanity Makes Us Witty
Amazon Vs Hachette: A Struggle To The Death?

Amazon Vs Hachette: A Struggle To The Death?

They’re Not Eating Your Breakfast; You ARE Their Breakfast
Mark Thompson

NYT, BBC – What Did He Know?

Was The NYT’s Jill Abramson The Author Of Her Own Downfall?
Fighting Gravity

Fighting Gravity

You May Hate Gravity, But Gravity Doesn't Care.

The Banning of Captain Underpants

Ask Yourself, Will I Burn In Hell?

The Sexual Shenanigans of Sherlock Holmes

Come, Watson, come! Into your clothes and come!
How To Negotiate With A Publisher

How To Negotiate With A Publisher

Someone's Having A Gay Old Time

Wake Up & Smell The Pr0n

Self-Publishing 1, Traditional Publishing 0

A Mockinbird Settles

It would be sort of like shooting a mockingbird, wouldn't it?

Harry Potter and the Unmarried Mother

Step away from the Bar, JK – now!

Google Book Scan: The Verdict

"Fair Use" has just been redefined

Plagiarists With Testicles

Que te folle un pez

A Mockingbird Sues

Atticus Finch Would Not Be Proud

Joan Rivers Has An Anthony Weiner Moment

Joan hates everyone