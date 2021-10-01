Dingo & Sister by Nikky Lee

Anika has nowhere left to run.

Stuck at the edge of the desert and unable to return home, she and her dingo companion steal from travellers about to cross the climate-ravaged sands to Alice Springs.

Such journeys are fraught with danger: heatstroke, dehydration, snakebite. Many people die trying to reach Alice, Anika knows this first hand. She tried once and nearly lost everything.

But when she gets caught stealing, her hand is forced. With a group of enraged, gun-toting travellers on her trail, she must run one last time.

She must face the desert and its ghosts again.

This time, there’s no turning back.

Published by Andromeda Spaceways Magazine

Reviews & Endorsements

Winner of Best Fantasy Novella, 2020 Aurealis Awards.

Winner of Best Young Adult Short Story, 2020 Aurealis Awards.

Finalist for Best Science Fiction Novella, 2020 Aurealis Awards.