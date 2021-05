Episode 6 landing 7th May, features two slightly longer stories dealing with work and difficult decisions. Both have been submitted by listeners to the show.

Fried by Brian Weston. Sully left Cyprus to set up his cafe business. Things were going fine then along came Covid 19.

Ten Years From Now by Lisa Heidle. Ten years in a dead-end job finds Shane doing some painful reminiscing and weighing up his options. https://www.thresholdcreativityworkshops.com/lisa-heidle