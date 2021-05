This week we look at the tricky subject of dating. Some go really well, others not so well. We have three stories on the eternal theme, sadly looking at when things don’t quite work out as we might have wished them to.

My First Love by Rachel Caldecott. When a fairytale turns sour.

Faint Heart by Eva Ulian. A missed opportunity due to an unfortunate misunderstanding.

Cinderella 2.0 by David Lewis. Will Cindy ever find her Prince Charming?