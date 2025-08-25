When Dee is dragged into her father’s mission to save a girl from her abusive carers, she’s thrust into a chilling world where predators operate behind a mask of respectability. She tries to look away, but can’t—and so becomes a target herself. Haunted by a truth almost too horrific to believe, and driven by a fierce sense of justice, she steps towards the darkness. But making an enemy of the powerful man who controls a hidden network is not only frightening, it puts her own family in danger.