Grace arrives in Ireland with her six-year-old daughter, but the crumbling wreck of her grandmother’s childhood cottage doesn’t provide the fresh start she’d hoped for. Her arrival dredges up secrets from the past and changes to course of events for the people who befriend her. This utterly heartbreaking, completely life-affirming story of a family secret that echoes down the generations.

The Backstory

This is the first in series, and was written partially from my own experience of coming to Ireland and buying a wrecked farmhouse to renovate. This was accepted by Bookouture, mostly because the editors were captivated by the visual element. With Irish history as a backdrop to my stories. The 'present' story is set around 1980, to avoid internet etc, but the story revolves around events in the past that led to this moment. The series is now at four books published, and a fifth in progress.