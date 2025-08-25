“ Evocative, sensitive writing. There's a quiet, absolute control to this work. Like the sea beside which the story is set, the currents which stir it are powerful and hidden beneath the surface. It never hurries, drawing us deeper and deeper into the lives of the people of an Irish fishing village. The book is branded a mystery, and that is true, but the mystery here is not a crime to be solved, but rather the unknowable mystery of the human heart. ”