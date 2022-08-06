Comedy Writing! | Writing Tips & Critiques | Pop-Up Submissions LIVE!

Join literary agent Peter Cox and his guests from the publishing business live every Sunday for POP-UP SUBMISSIONS, the net’s first live manuscript submission event!

Each week we look at five submissions. Then it’s up to Peter and his guests – and the geniuses in the Pop-Up Genius Room – to deliver their verdict! Each monthly winner goes forward to a quarterly knock-out: the winner is fast-tracked to a leading publisher for serious publishing consideration.

_________________________________________________________

Join us live in the YouTube chat room every Sunday at 5pm UK / 12noon EST

_________________________________________________________

Today’s submissions are:

* Stiff – Fiction / black humour by Robert Brynin;

* The Duke’s Portrait – Comic novel set in the 1930s by Ken Wilson;

* Surface Living – Comic Fiction by Mark Jordan;

* A Brand To Die For – Comic Murder Mystery by Alex Pearl;

* Perverts & Protestants – Fiction / black humour by Matthew Spelman.

_________________________________________________________

Featuring special guest and TV news journalist & eminent Litopian… Andy Dickenson!

Plus Litopia’s very own Dean Baxter!

_________________________________________________________

Check out Andy Dickenson’s website: Esteemed Litopian

Make a submission⇛ https://subs.litopia.com

Audio podcast⇛ https://pop.litopia.com

Our Narrators⇛ https://voice.litopia.com

We’re doing something exciting, a little bit risky, and very new… Please support us by subscribing to our channel and by spreading the word on your social media!

✪ POP-UP GEAR ✪

The equipment we use to bring you the show you ❤

Microphones⇛ Shure SM7B

https://amzn.to/3wJ62uo

Preamp & USB audio interface⇛ Audient Audio Interface iD14 MKII

https://amzn.to/3PxAvnN

Cameras⇛ Sony Vlog ZV-1

https://amzn.to/3MDDU2i

Lighting⇛ Elgato Key Light – Professional 2800 lumens Studio Light with desk clamp

https://amzn.to/3wKLwtr

Vision Mixing⇛ Elgato Stream Deck XL – Advanced Studio Controller

https://amzn.to/38Fzl96

#writingtips #writingtipsandtricks #books #author