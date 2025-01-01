Pippa Clayton is a grown woman with an imaginary friend. She also hears a soundtrack to her life. Clumsy but caring, Pippa works as a Receptionist for an advertising agency where she has a huge crush on the new Creative Director, Tom Arnold. But when potential client Max Wild spots her hidden talent and asks her out on a date, can Pippa be brave enough to leave the comforting world she has created for herself since an unexplained tragedy in her past, and learn to face up to stark reality?