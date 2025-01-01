“ Daisy Roberts is Dead follows the story of a young woman as she journeys through the afterlife and tries to come to terms with what she has lost. Beautifully written, I was completely hooked and compelled to read on to uncover the mystery shrouding her death...It was heartwarming and emotional...dealing with complex themes in a thought provoking way. I thoroughly recommend this book for anyone wanting a beautiful story of love and loss that will make you stop and think. Clever and compelling. ”