Episode 7 sees us looking back to childhood homes and memories with three very different stories on the theme.

Sculpture by J A Babo. A tale of of a business empire built on troubled memories and heartache.

App-eals by Stacey Noe. College buddies develop an App that leads to disharmony and falling out.

The Layover by Steve Why. A detour en route to the airport by a man to his childhood home leads to a troubling encounter with a young girl and her dolly.