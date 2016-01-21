Home of blood, sweat and cheers!

Peter Cox, Founder

BREAKING – H&H Shortlist Announced

Who's Made The Cut For The Best Track Of The Year

Released on January 21, 2016

So here it is – the shortlist for THE HUNGRY AND THE HUNTED’S best track of the year show. It was a terrific year for indie music, and we’re proud to have encouraged and featured so many exciting new bands. Join us this Saturday at 6pm, when we announce the Best Track of the Year… and now – here’s the shortlist…

  • Alias Kid
  • All The Kings Men
  • Christine Sugary Staple
  • Garry Johnson
  • Graveltones
  • Iron Chin
  • Lion’s Law
  • Loaded 44
  • Millie Manders
  • Shotgun House
  • The Amphetameanies
  • The Bad Engrish
  • The Cundeez
  • The Featherz
  • The Ming City Rockers
  • The Senton Bombs
  • The Spitfires
  • X Ray Junction
  • Young Offenders

Highlights from the Shop

Masterclass

MASTERCLASS with Peter Cox

Ignite Your Writing With This One-On-One Intensive

Also in this series

Regeneration – Pat Barker

The Beginning of Something New

My Brilliant Friend – Elena Ferrante

Rivalry, Precocity, Misery

School of Velocity – Eric Beck Rubin

The Game of Love

River of Smoke – Amitav Ghosh

‘Inhale, Exhale’ – Cypress Hill

The Sportswriter – Richard Ford

Camus in America
Burning Books

Public Service Announcement

School of Velocity / Burning Books Format Changes

The Sensitive Billionaire

The More Money You Get, The Thinner Your Skin Becomes

For The Love of Film

Three Authors, Three Film Buffs, Two Directors And A Memory Of Jam...

The Dirty Dictionary

Not Our Fault – Honest – If The OED Goes All Potty-Mouth!

Skurvi & The Rebelles

Cheap Booze, Cheap Laughs And Punk Rock

Salman Rushdie & Sherlock Homeboy

Plus Donald Trump & A Serial Killer...

Dark Hunter Vs Shadowhunter

When Super-Colossal Authors Collide

New York Times: War Is Beautiful – Or We’ll Sue You

The Old Gray Lady Is A Termagant

The Ruts

Widely Regarded As One Of The Greatest Punk Bands Of All Time

The Icelandic Book Flood

From Havana To Reykjavík, It’s Raining Books... Muy Caliente!

Just A Man And His Will To Survive

Go for the ribs, don't let that bastard breathe!

The Adversary – Emmanuel Carrère

A Case of Mistaken Identity

The Best Track Of The Year

And The Winner Is...

My Name is Asher Lev – Chaim Potok

Oil Paint and Vinegar

The Year’s Midnight

The World's Whole Sap Is Sunk

Money, Medicine & Marijuana

The Highs And Lows Of Legal Weed

Morality Play – Barry Unsworth

More Naughty Than Nice

All The King’s Men & Nicky Weller

Growing Up With The Jam

Latecomers – Anita Brookner

Never Started Before It Was Over

Ripped Off By The BBC?

Does The World’s Oldest Public Service Broadcaster Nick Ideas From Authors?
Millie Manders

Garry Johnson & Nick Welsh

How To Punk The Tabloid Newspapers For 15 Years!

Whatever Happened To… The Stranglers?

Altogether Now... No More Heroes Any More...

In Godden We Trust: Meet The Mae West Of The Spoken Word Scene

She’s The Grit That Makes The Pearl

Women Who Rock – Pride, Passion & Prejudice

It's Different For Girls... Rock-Climbing For Women

The Scapegoat – Sophia Nikolaidou

When the World is Against You

Of Headscarves & Hymens: A Candid Conversation With Mona Eltahawy

Bruised, Defiant – Just Don’t Try Rescuing Her

The Graveltones & Harry St Jimmy Adams

Your Monthly Smörgåsbord Of The Best In New Alternative Music!

Steve Diggle – Still A Buzz, Cock

A Tour-De-Force Of Punks On Tour

Little Man, What Now? – Hans Fallada

Super Hans

Patti Boulaye: From Strife To Stardom

All She Wanted Was To Be A Nun... But She Ended Up A Star Instead

Serial Killers of the World Unite!

You Have Nothing To Lose But Your Reputation...

Frost – Thomas Bernhard

Bite

Gender Discrimination in Publishing

Looks Like It’s Tougher For Women To Get Published Than Men

The Cargo Cult of Europe

In Or Out? Gal Shakes It All About With Socialist Brian Denny

The Hard Conversation

Enough With The Bombing. Let’s Talk About Peace In The Middle East

Flexipop – When Plastic Was Fantastic!

Lovingly Recreating The Zeitgeist Of The Nineteen Eighties...

Good Grief

What Does Grief Tell Us? Simply, That We Should Be Nicer To Each Other

Master Georgie – Beryl Bainbridge

Entourage, 1850.

When Garry Met Steven Berkoff

Belching Fire & Spewing Brimstone, Berkoff Will Charm You & Bite Your Head Off

A Gronking We’d Rather Forget

Yet Another Freaky Fortnight In The High Weirdness That Is Publishing

Out of It

Donna Takes A Blow To The Head & Everything Gets Weirder

The Retrospectives

Sheffield's Finest Give Manchester's Mightiest A Run For Their Money

The German Mujahid – Boualem Sansal

The Secret Lives of Banlieusards

The Golden Years of British TV Comedy

Colin Edmonds - A Scriptwriter At The Top Of His Game

Electric River

The Band That Makes Garage Rock Cool Again!

The Luzhin Defense – Vladimir Nabokov

Early Nabokov Trying Things