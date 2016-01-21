BREAKING – H&H Shortlist Announced
Who's Made The Cut For The Best Track Of The Year
Released on January 21, 2016
So here it is – the shortlist for THE HUNGRY AND THE HUNTED’S best track of the year show. It was a terrific year for indie music, and we’re proud to have encouraged and featured so many exciting new bands. Join us this Saturday at 6pm, when we announce the Best Track of the Year… and now – here’s the shortlist…
- Alias Kid
- All The Kings Men
- Christine Sugary Staple
- Garry Johnson
- Graveltones
- Iron Chin
- Lion’s Law
- Loaded 44
- Millie Manders
- Shotgun House
- The Amphetameanies
- The Bad Engrish
- The Cundeez
- The Featherz
- The Ming City Rockers
- The Senton Bombs
- The Spitfires
- X Ray Junction
- Young Offenders