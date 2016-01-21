BREAKING – H&H Shortlist Announced

So here it is – the shortlist for THE HUNGRY AND THE HUNTED’S best track of the year show. It was a terrific year for indie music, and we’re proud to have encouraged and featured so many exciting new bands. Join us this Saturday at 6pm, when we announce the Best Track of the Year… and now – here’s the shortlist…

Alias Kid

All The Kings Men

Christine Sugary Staple

Garry Johnson

Graveltones

Iron Chin

Lion’s Law

Loaded 44

Millie Manders

Shotgun House

The Amphetameanies

The Bad Engrish

The Cundeez

The Featherz

The Ming City Rockers

The Senton Bombs

The Spitfires

X Ray Junction

Young Offenders