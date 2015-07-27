Bin Laden And Me

LITOPIA AFTER DARK is back! And in typical style, our first guest for the summer season spent four nights in a freezing cave in Tora Bora interviewing none other than Osama bin Laden. How’s that for openers?

But that’s far from Abdel Bari Atwan’s only claim to fame.

Born in Gaza, he is one of the world’s leading authorities on al-Qa’ida. Indeed, he wrote the definite book on the subject – ‘The Secret History of al-Qa’ida’.

At a moment when the West seems poised for yet more intervention in a deeply unstable Middle East, this is just the right time to hear from an author, editor and journalist who knows the region, and its peoples, intimately.

Join Ian this Saturday, 1st August, at 7pm UK time for the sort of show you’d never hear on the traditional airwaves.