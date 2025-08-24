I like skidding along a slippery floor in just my socks.
And sending my shopping cart spinning on its own down an empty supermarket aisle.
Sometimes I lean over the handle and spin with it.
I like the smell of cut grass after the rain. Why does it smell of cucumber?
And the ‘wheek’ of a guinea pig when it knows parsley is about to happen.
And a spice rack in alphabetical order.
I like pushing over rows of neatly placed leaflets.
And neatening messily placed leaflets into tidy piles.
And looking into other people’s lamp-lit lounges before they draw their curtains on a winter evening.
There is a joy in a sunrise (despite the fact I loathe being up early in the morning).
And discovering a new cheese.
I like trying to sing along to Kpop, even though I only understand three words, and can only pronounce a few more.
I like surreptitious graffiti.
And a whole day in pyjamas just reading a book.
And being dared to do things.
And swearing.
And reindeers.
And yellow-spotted ribbons as shoe laces.
So, why am I telling you all this?
Because people are never one-dimensional. And, as writers, we need to remember that our characters shouldn’t be either.
They will have food they prefer, and music they respond to, and political ideals that run in their blood. Even if these things are never part of the story, we should still try to see them as more than the part they play for us.
And maybe, quietly, we should take them aside sometime and whisper, “I like biting all the chocolate off a Jaffa Cake first. What about you?”
If you listen hard you’ll hear them confess, “I once spoon-flicked a grape at a stranger in a restaurant, and they never knew it was me.”
My reading of The Complete Works of Shakespeare was almost at an end. The book (only a paperback) had weighed in at 1250g, and the font was tiny,…
Well, I’d just read all of Shakespeare’s plays and I was feeling extremely showy-offy. And yes, I’d been totally mind-blown or singularly unimpressed and all the stops inbetween….
Unbelievably, after nearly six months, I had almost come to the end of the complete works of Shakespeare. That lockdown challenge had proved hard to do sometimes, but…
My book was looking ragged and my Kirk and Spock bookmarks were bent. But I was determined to push on, despite having never heard of a couple of…
By now Shakespeare was all Henried out, so he turned to the ancient world to inspire his next set of plays. With varied results, to be honest, but…
This part of the book had the men taking centre stage. Shakespeare had hit his stride. At least, that’s what I’d heard, and I was interested to see…
My paperback version of The Complete Works of Shakespeare was starting to look properly shabby. I’d bent the cover back a lot, and sat cups of tea on…
I was approaching the halfway mark of my Shakespeare-a-thon, and methought it was time for some top scores. The Big H was coming up, so I was well…
Much Ado About Nothing left me in a good place, so the thought of another comedy coming up was quite welcome. But would it deliver the goods? 19….
It is 1975. I am a teenager, listening for the first time to a protest song by Greg Lake. The tune mesmerises me, the riff stiffens the hairs…
I was cracking on with my stupidly self-imposed lockdown challenge to read The Complete Works of Shakespeare. I’d met a few Henry’s now, and although I knew one…
I’d now hit the stage where I was half enjoying this challenge and half wishing I hadn’t told everyone I was gonna do it. There were expectations, and…
I’d now encountered a few stand-out plays, in my great Shakespeare-reading marathon, so I felt quite buoyed up at the prospect of what was approaching. But then I…
In my quest to read all of Shakespeare from start to finish, I finally made it to plays that I’d heard about and seen on the telly. I…
Full of enthusiasm for my lockdown project of reading The Complete Works of Shakespeare, I wandered blindly on to play number 5. Some time later I stumbled back…
We all remember those drawn out days of the first Covid lockdown, right? I don’t know how you coped, but while other people were learning new languages and…