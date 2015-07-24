When Garry Met Steven Berkoff

There is only one Steven Berkoff. And perhaps there’s only room for one. A modern-day Orson Welles – prodigiously talented… opinionated… brilliant… exasperating… offensive… sublime. What happens when an enfant terrible of the British theatre grows up? They become Steven Berkoff, that’s what.

“I’m scared of Steven Berkoff!” run the lyrics of the song I’m Scared by Queen guitarist Brian May. And who wouldn’t be? Whether playing Bond’s arch-villain General Orlov in Octopussy or Adolf Hitler in the TV mini-series War and Remembrance, Berkoff brings a uniquely scary presence to his many screen and theatre roles.

Prepare yourself for an encounter like no other. Bad boy Berkoff is every bit as bad as you’ve heard, and then some. But in this searingly honest encounter with Garry, he bares the soul of a great actor.

“Great actors are stupid” he spits out, contemptuously. Typical Berkoff.

Read a full transcript of the show here.