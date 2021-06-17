Tune in this Friday for the grand finale of season one of Short Story Hunters. We’re going out with a bang with stories by @James Marinero, and Nina, as well as an extract from @Rachel Caldecott-Thornton‘s fabulous novel, The Panopticon Experiment. Enjoy.

The Panopticon Experiment (extract) by Rachel Caldecott-Thornton. The gripping first pages of Rachel’s amazing book.

Bang! by James Marinero. It’s a dangerous job, but someone has got to do it.

Terror by Nina. Within a split-second a normal shift for a waitress turns into a living nightmare.