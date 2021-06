This week sees three shorts stories from from The Litopia Flash Club inspired by the prompts “Balloons” & “Sunburst”.

An Encounter With Pirates by Matthew Snoding. A mum and daughter have a strange encounter when returning from the supermarket.

Gita by Benjamin S. Two friends explore a spooky railway tunnel. What could possibly go wrong?

Ten Pounds For A Balloon? No Thanks by Anonymous. An evil helium-filled toy balloon has murder and mayhem on its mind.