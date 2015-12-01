All The King’s Men & Nicky Weller

She ran the Jam’s fan club as a 14-year-old school-girl, and this year Nicky Weller co-curated the superb ‘About the Young Idea’ exhibition dedicated to the band and their era at Somerset House.

Paul’s younger sister talks about that, her new book Growing Up With The Jam, and her extraordinary father John.

Garry is also joined in the studio by up-and-coming Manchester band All The King’s Men who combine great tunes with backstreet grit.

Other great acts and bands this edition include Alan McGee’s new signing Pete MacLeod and Warrington six-piece folk-punk combo The Roughneck Riot.

Roughneck Riot RoughNeck Riot are a six-piece folk-punk band from Warrington who “generate a steam-rolling wall of melodic noise” By no means a traditional folk-punk band, Roughneck Riot have been making their mark on the underground punk scene for nearly a decade with their heavy but tuneful sound. Drawing influence from a menagerie of folk, punk and hardcore bands and praised for their high octane live performances, the band are intent on highlighting socio-political issues of the 21st century to a new generation of punks. Parasites Buy Me!

Pete MacLeod Pete MacLeod is a Glaswegian singer songwriter recently signed by Alan McGee. MacLeod has recently recorded a new album with respected producer Youth, and hints that it will be surprisingly “blissed out”. He recorded this song, Rolling Stone, with Bonehead from Oasis. I Need Your Love Buy Me!

Insane Society Insane Society are a punk band from Tunbridge Wells who are committed to “having a laugh and making a lot of noise”. They say: “Our songs are about everyday life. We are the 21st century equivalent of medieval minstrels.” Their latest single Organised Crime is a parody of Cliff Richard’s Miseltoe & Wine hit released as a charity fund-raiser with the blessing of the original song-writers. Organised Crime Buy Me!

The Riders Of The Night The Riders Of The Night are a rowdy North London band who claim to mix terrace punk and R&B with a twist of music hall. A seven-piece with an unfortunate attachment to Arsenal Football Club, they formed in 2006 releasing singles including ‘B’Jesus Said Paddy’, ‘Kerb Crawler’ and their festive offering ‘What’d I Get For Christmas’. What'd I Get For Christmas? Buy Me!

The Pukes Punk rock ukulele merchants the Pukes also embrace the Yuletide spirit with their latest single ‘Exmas’ about the problem of dealing with an ‘ex’ over the festive season. All the money raised will go to Rock N Roll Rescue, a volunteer run music shop set up in Camden by Knox of the Vibrators that supports a range of North London charities including local food banks, homeless, kids and the like. The single is released on 6th December and is available for pre-order on iTunes. Exmas Buy Me!

All The King’s Men All The King’s Men are a three-piece rock’n’roll band from Moston in Manchester. Formed by childhood friends Matthew Holland and Tino Caine claim influences as diverse as Led Zeppelin, The Beatles and The Doors and have a knack for writing melodic tunes that make them stand out from their peers. Their new three track e.p. ‘Making My Escape’ is available for download now. Making My Escape Buy Me!

Daniel Bautista Spanish rocker Daniel Bautista has been playing guitar since the age of 12. Born in Malaga, he made his name in bands such as Evil Inside, Hipospadia and Ciruelo Cilindrico. Daniel began his solo career in 2000 while still in Hipospadia when he recorded two experimental albums just for friends. In 2007 he recorded the ep Music For Film and then began releasing solo albums. His latest, New Ways To Destroy Music is available from Magnatune. Sledgehammer Buy Me!

System Of Hate System Of Hate are a dark, intense punk rock band from the bowels of Barnsley in South Yorkshire. Emerging from previous band Total Confusion in 2012, the four-piece are now regulars at the UK’s Rebellion Festival and have been described by John Robb as ‘a great, powerful punk rock take on the Killing Joke kind of thing’. Robb adds: ‘They’ve got the intensity, the feral power, the tribal drumming. Really great live, a fantastically intense show live and they are good players as well, a good tight band. Also, the songs show a little bit of imagination.’ SoH have just recorded their ten track debut album which will be released next year. Crucified Buy Me!

Weartists WeArtists – is an extremely energetic Rock ‘n’ Roll trio!

Their music is based mostly on UK’s and Europe’s Rock’n’ Roll tradition highly influenced by contemporary Rock bands. The band’s tune is mainly built in major keys and is supported by powerful rhythm section which makes their music sound very cheerful filling the atmosphere with strong positive vibes and lots of crazy energy.

Officially the band started existence with the release of its first single “Hemingway” on the 3rd of September 2013. Ten days later on the 13th of September 2013 the first album «Everything is fine, nobody is happy» came out.

Right after the release of the album WeArtists started working on the new tracks reconsidering the style, genre and the sounding of the debut works. The band acquired more pronounced and lively Rock’n’Roll features which now seem to be fundamental in the band’s musical cocktail of genres called Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Starting from January 2014 the trio is touring across Eastern Europe promoting itself and participating in various Festivals, band competitions and talent shows.

WeArtists already gained considerable recognition at many core rock festivals and shows across Poland. G-Spot Buy Me!

Newtown Neurotics Violated Records is an independent Punk and Oi! based record label based in Philadelphia. It was started by punks for punks, as an outlet for the many talented bands from all over the world that we felt needed to be heard. By providing this platform for these bands, we stand behind all our releases and will assure you we will continue to provide you with some of the best Punk and Oi! the world has to offer. As the decline of record and cd sales have crippled many labels and with the lack of quality pure punk labels in today’s generation, Violated Records is committed to offering a true taste of the punk rock subculture to its listeners in the form of vinyl, cds and digital downloads. We have vowed to release only the music that we feel is absolutely vital and necessary, and reflects an accurate representation of the punk underground, whether it be from initial punk movement in 1976 to the current movement of today. Never Hold Your Tongue Buy Me!

Anna Zed Greek-English solo artist and composer. Winner of Best Unsigned Female Artist 2015. Music combines guitar, piano hairbrushes, breathing, toilet seats and slamming doors. Debut EP ‘Minds Like Trees’ out now. I'm Falling Buy Me!

Azza & The Electric Romance Heavy Blues / Rock Guitar driven Songwriter / Guitarist of The Brompton Mix (Managed by Rick Buckler) Currently writing an album & producing for other artists Places Stay The Same